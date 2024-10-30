77°
Missing Zachary 16-year-old has been found

Wednesday, October 30 2024
By: Adam Burruss

UPDATE: The missing teenager has been found.

BAKER — The Baker Police Department are seeking information on a 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening.

According to the Baker Police Department, the teenager was last seen leaving a home in Baker around 4:51 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a Zachary High School uniform, which is a blue top and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baker Police Department (225-775-6000) or Zachary Police Department (225-654-9393) with information.  

