Missing Zachary 16-year-old has been found
UPDATE: The missing teenager has been found.
BAKER — The Baker Police Department are seeking information on a 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening.
According to the Baker Police Department, the teenager was last seen leaving a home in Baker around 4:51 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a Zachary High School uniform, which is a blue top and khaki pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baker Police Department (225-775-6000) or Zachary Police Department (225-654-9393) with information.
