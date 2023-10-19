Missing woman's body found dumped in remote part of Livingston Parish; possible suspect in custody

WALKER - A missing woman's body was found wrapped in a shower curtain near a gravel road in a rural part of Livingston Parish on Thursday.

The Walker Police Department says the body was identified as 60-year-old Sarah Santini, who was last seen Oct. 7. Santini was found dead around 10 a.m. at a hunting lease along LA 63, north of the town of Livingston.

Police say they received a tip that Santini was murdered inside of her home in Walker last week. When they went to check it out, Santini and her car were missing, but investigators found signs of a struggle.

“Our detectives found evidence that gave us concern that someone had been hurt inside the home,” Walker Police Chief David Addison said. “But without a victim or any witnesses, we were unable to determine what had happened or who was involved. Accordingly, our detectives immediately began an investigation.”

Santini's car was found abandoned in LaPlace on Oct. 12. A search of the vehicle yielded signs of foul play and clues to where it may have been, which helped police locate Santini's body with the help of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Thursday.

The department said officers were able to identify a suspect in the disappearance after interviewing Santini's family and friends. That person, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on unrelated charges and is being held in the Livingston Parish jail.

The department said it is withholding that suspect's identity pending further investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, it does not appear that person has been booked on any charges related to Santini's death.