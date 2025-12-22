72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs man dies in Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash near Erwinville

2 hours 19 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, December 22 2025 Dec 22, 2025 December 22, 2025 9:12 AM December 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ERWINVILLE - A Denham Springs man died in a Sunday afternoon crash in West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Martin Laster, 52, of Denham Springs, died in the two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred along La. 413 around 4 p.m. when Laster, travelling north on a motorcycle, entered a right curve at the same time as a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south.

According to troopers, Laster allegedly crossed into the southbound lane, striking the Chevrolet head-on.

Trending News

Laster was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was unharmed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days