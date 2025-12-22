Denham Springs man dies in Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash near Erwinville

ERWINVILLE - A Denham Springs man died in a Sunday afternoon crash in West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Martin Laster, 52, of Denham Springs, died in the two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred along La. 413 around 4 p.m. when Laster, travelling north on a motorcycle, entered a right curve at the same time as a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south.

According to troopers, Laster allegedly crossed into the southbound lane, striking the Chevrolet head-on.

Laster was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was unharmed.