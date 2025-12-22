Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis cited for driving while intoxicated

PORT ALLEN — Davante Lewis, who represents the Baton Rouge area on the state Public Service Commission, said in a Facebook post Monday that he was cited for driving while intoxicated during the weekend.

Lewis, 33, said he was pulled over for an issue with a headlight and "ultimately issued a DWI summons." He did not say what led police to suspect him of impaired driving.

Under Louisiana law, drivers suspected of driving while intoxicated are required to submit to a breath test or blood test or have their driving privileges suspended. Lewis' post did not say whether he complied and he did not respond to a text message for comment.

"I have great respect for the men and women who serve our community in law enforcement, and I believe everyone, myself included, is accountable to the law," Lewis wrote. "As I always have, I plan to remain accountable through both my words and my actions."

New Orleans television station WWL reported that Lewis was pulled over in West Baton Rouge Parish. State Police did not immediately respond to WBRZ's request for records.

Troopers said that Lewis was processed and released on a summons due to the West Baton Rouge jail's policy of not booking people charged with first-offense DWI, as it is classified as a misdemeanor.

Lewis represents PSC District 3, which covers the River Parishes from the New Orleans area up to West Baton Rouge.

Lewis also said he hoped the citation didn't take take attention away from his work on the commission. "My hope is that our focus remains on the consistent, good work we have accomplished advocating for Louisiana’s citizens," he wrote.