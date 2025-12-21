69°
Trump appoints Gov. Landry as United States Special Envoy to Greenland
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump posted that he has appointed Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.
In a Truth Social post Sunday evening, Trump said the change "will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."
Landry responded, saying that the new volunteer position will be focused on making Greenland a part of the U.S. and he will still be serving as governor.
In 2024, Trump suggested that the U.S. should own and control Greenland.
This is a developing story.
