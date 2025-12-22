73°
Town of Killian issues boil water advisory while crews repair leak along Lacox Road

KILLIAN - The Town of Killian in Livingston Parish has issued a boil water advisory while crews repair a leak on Lacox Road.

Flushing crews will also be working down Highway 22 East and into the Tickfaw Broadmoor Subdivision.

The affected areas include: Henry Road, Stacy Lane, Lacox Road, Patricia Drive, Lynda Drive, Wandaland Drive, River Song Road, Ratcliff Boulevard, Barbara Drive, Dianne Street, Lanta Lane, Judith Drive, Faust Circuit, Tickfaw Lane and Johnson Drive. 

Customers may experience low water pressure at this time. 

