Missing woman not seen since evacuating New Orleans following Hurricane Ida

September 16, 2021
By: Letitia Walker

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a 84-year woman not seen since evacuating following Hurricane Ida.  Police say Maureen Olive Brown was last seen on September 4, 2021 boarding a RTA bus to evacuate.  She did exit the bus at the Ernest Morial Convention Center, but the person reporting her missing hasn't seen her since. 

Anyone with additional information on Maureen Olive Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

