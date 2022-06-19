Missing Louisiana college student's body found after rafting accident in Idaho

EUNICE - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week.

It is with great sadness that we have learned that the body of Everette Jackson has been found. We will share funeral arrangements after he returns home and they are made available.



Please keep Everette's family and loved ones in your prayers in the coming days and weeks. pic.twitter.com/z6NxJxeCGv — LSU Eunice (@LSUEunice) June 19, 2022

According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.