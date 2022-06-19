82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Missing Louisiana college student's body found after rafting accident in Idaho

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EUNICE - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week. 

According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.

