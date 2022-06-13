Louisiana college student missing after out-of-state rafting accident

Photo: LSUE Athletics

EMMETT, Idaho - An LSU Eunice student is missing after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho River Sunday.

Everette Jackson was tubing with friends when he fell out into the Payette River, according to KTVB-TV.

Family members on social media said the 21-year-old and his girlfriend missed their exit and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.

Everette Jackson (21) went tubing with friends yesterday in Bossie, Idaho. He & his gf missed their exit & paddled to the dock but the water was too strong. She grabbed a branch & tried to reach for him but he was knocked by the current. A post or rt can help our family find him pic.twitter.com/jLx4l4g4vR — Keion Monique (@keigates) June 12, 2022

The Gem County Sheriff's Office is searching the river by jet skis and jet boats. Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area. The sheriff's office said, at this time, the river current is dangerous to anyone not using a motorized boat.