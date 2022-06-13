93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana college student missing after out-of-state rafting accident

1 hour 33 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, June 13 2022 Jun 13, 2022 June 13, 2022 12:05 PM June 13, 2022 in News
Source: KTVB-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSUE Athletics

EMMETT, Idaho - An LSU Eunice student is missing after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho River Sunday.

Everette Jackson was tubing with friends when he fell out into the Payette River, according to KTVB-TV.

Family members on social media said the 21-year-old and his girlfriend missed their exit and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office is searching the river by jet skis and jet boats. Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area. The sheriff's office said, at this time, the river current is dangerous to anyone not using a motorized boat. 

