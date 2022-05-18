92°
Missing Houma woman was last seen in the Baton Rouge area

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a woman who's been missing for nearly a month and was last seen in the capital area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Ebony Kirby, 23, is from Houma but was last seen in Baton Rouge on April 21, 2022. 

Kibry is described as being 5'3" and weighing about 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225)389-2000.

