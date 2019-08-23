77°
Missing Gonzales man found

2 years 5 days 3 hours ago Thursday, August 17 2017 Aug 17, 2017 August 17, 2017 9:20 AM August 17, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES- The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 35-year-old Doyle Oubre who was reported missing on August 9, according to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.

   > UPDATE: Deputies said Oubre has been found.

Oubre is a white male, 5’8” and approximately 160 pounds.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oubre are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

