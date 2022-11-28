58°
Missing Denham Springs woman found safe, spent night in deer stand after getting lost in woods

Sunday, November 27 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman reported missing Saturday night was found safe the next morning after spending the night in a deer stand.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman got lost in the woods overnight. Once it got dark and started raining, she decided to stay for the night in a deer stand at Mullin Swamp Hunting Club.

Sunday morning, she left the hunting camp and walked to her neighbor's house, deputies say. Authorities were notified, and her health was checked out by District 2.

Livestream video from the Cajun Navy shows the massive search effort crew gathered together while she reunited with her loved ones.

