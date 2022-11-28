60°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing Denham Springs woman found safe, spent night in deer stand after getting lost in woods
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman reported missing Saturday night was found safe the next morning after spending the night in a deer stand.
According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman got lost in the woods overnight. Once it got dark and started raining, she decided to stay for the night in a deer stand at Mullin Swamp Hunting Club.
Sunday morning, she left the hunting camp and walked to her neighbor's house, deputies say. Authorities were notified, and her health was checked out by District 2.
Trending News
Livestream video from the Cajun Navy shows the massive search effort crew gathered together while she reunited with her loved ones.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteer group works to clean up Capitol Lake and keep wildlife safe...
-
Local businesses kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday
-
Possible tornado sweeps through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 5,500 without power...
-
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 near Essen Lane;...
-
Two hurt in apparent Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams