Missing Cleveland girl recovered in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland has been found in Baton Rouge.

U.S. Marshals, working with the Cleveland Police Department and Baton Rouge Police Department, recovered Lidia Garrido Thursday morning in the 12500 block of La Margie Ave., near South Choctaw Drive.

The girl was turned over to family service authorities.

"The fact this recovery happened so far from home highlights the importance of (our) mission," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. "We hope this young girl is quickly returned home."

Lidia was reported missing on Saturday. She was last in contact with her family on Sunday, when she communicated via social media that she was with a boyfriend.

She did not disclose a location or destination and was considered endangered.

Authorities did not indicate whether any arrests have been made or are expected.