Missing 8-year-old reportedly taken by mother found safe Monday morning
UPDATE: Jett Gremillion was found safe Monday morning.
COVINGTON - A missing 8-year-old boy was reportedly taken by his non-custodial biological mother, police say.
The Covington Police Department said it received a call Sunday saying that Jett Gremillion, 8, was with his grandmother when he was taken by his mother, 27-year-old Paris Souza.
Souza is believed to be with her boyfriend, Gary Sarver Jr., who drives a white 2004 Ford F250 pickup truck.
Jett was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans, and black boots. He is approximately 3'5" and 40 pounds. Louisiana State Police say Jett must take medication for a condition he has, and without the medication, he is in "imminent danger."
Anyone with information on Jett's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Covington Police Department at (985) 892-8500.