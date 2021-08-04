Latest Weather Blog
Mike Richards reportedly in negotiations to become next permanent 'Jeopardy!" host
An executive producer of the show Jeopardy! may be next in line to host the show, Variety reports.
Mike Richards is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host, Alex Trebek, after Trebek's death in November 2020. Richards joined the show last year as an executive producer, and impressed the company with his easy on-air manner and command of the game.
Richards has previously hosted other shows such as Divided, The Pyramid, Beauty and the Geek and High School Reunion. He has produced more than 4,000 hours of game shows.
According to Variety, discussions between Richards and Sony Pictures are ongoing and there are several other potential candidates. The outlet added that Richards is seen as a front-runner in addition to former contestant Buzzy Cohen and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.
Since Trebek's tragic death due to cancer, Jeopardy! has had a wide array of well-known guest hosts including Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers and more. Trebek had a large part in the show's longtime popularity due to his charismatic personality.
Trebek leaves a big role to fill after hosting the show for 37 years.
