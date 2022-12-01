Latest Weather Blog
Mike Hollins experiencing stomach pain days after being released from hospital following UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia football player and Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins is experiencing continued stomach pain days after being discharged from the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen during a shooting at the University of Virginia.
The shooting happened Nov. 15 and left three of Hollins' teammates dead. Hollins underwent two successful surgeries after he was shot in the stomach, and was discharged from the hospital on Nov. 21.
His mother posted to Twitter on Dec. 1 asking for more prayers from the community as Hollins was experiencing "continued stomach pain."
Hey Family,— Brenda Hollins (@MikesMother7) November 30, 2022
I’m asking for continued prayer for Mike, he’s dealing with continued stomach pain. Praying that the LORD eases his pain soon. LORD please hear my cry????????#touchhomLORD #7strong #GODisgood
"Praying that the Lord eases his pain soon," his mother's post read.
