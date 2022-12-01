40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mike Hollins experiencing stomach pain days after being released from hospital following UVA shooting

1 hour 13 minutes ago Thursday, December 01 2022 Dec 1, 2022 December 01, 2022 6:36 AM December 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia football player and Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins is experiencing continued stomach pain days after being discharged from the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen during a shooting at the University of Virginia

The shooting happened Nov. 15 and left three of Hollins' teammates dead. Hollins underwent two successful surgeries after he was shot in the stomach, and was discharged from the hospital on Nov. 21. 

His mother posted to Twitter on Dec. 1 asking for more prayers from the community as Hollins was experiencing "continued stomach pain." 

"Praying that the Lord eases his pain soon," his mother's post read. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days