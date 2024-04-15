Latest Weather Blog
Middle school students partner with mentors to learn about STEM at ExxonMobil
BATON ROUGE - Saturday, students from local middle schools partnered with mentors from 100 Black Men visited ExxonMobil YMCA to learn more about STEM and career readiness.
Exxon's Leaders Inspiring the Faces of Tomorrow (LIFT) initiative pairs up middle schoolers with mentors from non-profit 100 Black Men to keep the children on the path to academic and social success, and over the weekend the students got to experience a STEM Fest at Exxon to teach them about chemistry, robotics, and drone operation.
The students came from Istrouma Middle Magnet School and Scotlandville Middle Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy. They got to experiment with a chemistry magician, watch a demonstration from the ExxonMobil drone team, and learn how to build their own scribble bots.
"Ensuring that a greater number of students have the chance to immerse themselves in the dynamic world of STEM is crucial," emphasized Regina Davis, the Baton Rouge Complex Refinery Manager. "ExxonMobil is committed to enriching the lives of our community's youth by offering this opportunity through the innovative LIFT Initiative."
