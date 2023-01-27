58°
Latest Weather Blog
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students.
An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
However, another student was found to be in possession of a knife. That student is being recommended for expulsion.
Trending News
The lockdown has since been lifted, according to the school system.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Arbor Day aims to preserve native forestry and help urban neighborhoods
-
Police chase in Gonzales tied to manhunt for suspects accused of shooting...
-
Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail
-
At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable'...
-
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket has officially expired