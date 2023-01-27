50°
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

Friday, January 27 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. 

An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun. 

However, another student was found to be in possession of a knife. That student is being recommended for expulsion. 

The lockdown has since been lifted, according to the school system. 

