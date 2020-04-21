69°
Latest Weather Blog
Michael Jordan will reportedly donate his 'Last Dance' proceeds to charity
Basketball legend Michael Jordan reportedly plans to donate the proceeds he'll receive from ESPN's 10-part documentary, The Last Dance, which is estimated to be around 3 to 4 million dollars.
Many sports fans awaited the highly anticipated documentary since it was announced in 2018. That antcipation only amplified as the coronavirus pandemic forced many live sporting events to stop. ESPN moved up the series from its original June release date as a result.
The first two episodes aired Sunday night, which drew an average of 6.1 million viewers.
Michael Jordan won't directly benefit financially from the documentary, he is likely to receive other rewards.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston schools considering 'virtual' graduation, will continue meal deliveries into May
-
La. governor echoes previous statements on slowly, methodically reopening state next week
-
Coronavirus impacting nonprofits, donation-dependent organizations
-
Man booked for attempted murder after striking Ascension deputy with ATV
-
Senate approves $484B relief package for small business, hospitals, testing