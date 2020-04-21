69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Michael Jordan will reportedly donate his 'Last Dance' proceeds to charity

43 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2020 Apr 21, 2020 April 21, 2020 10:02 PM April 21, 2020 in News
Source: Bleacher Report
By: Chris Lunkin

Basketball legend Michael Jordan reportedly plans to donate the proceeds he'll receive from ESPN's 10-part documentary, The Last Dance, which is estimated to be around 3 to 4 million dollars.

Many sports fans awaited the highly anticipated documentary since it was announced in 2018. That antcipation only amplified as the coronavirus pandemic forced many live sporting events to stop. ESPN moved up the series from its original June release date as a result.

The first two episodes aired Sunday night, which drew an average of 6.1 million viewers.

Michael Jordan won't directly benefit financially from the documentary, he is likely to receive other rewards.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days