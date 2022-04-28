Latest Weather Blog
Metro Council to vote on road tax next week
BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome held her ninth public meeting to promote her road tax plan Thursday night at Broadmoor Methodist Church. The 5-mill property tax hike goes before the Baton Rouge Metro Council next Wednesday where members could approve it for the November ballot.
Broome said she's confident council members will approve her Better Transportation and Roads plan and believes support for it will continue to grow. "You will see as we continue to roll it out that we do have buy-in from homeowners associations and council members," she said.
If voters approve the plan, homeowners in the East Baton Rouge Parish would see the following increases on their annual property tax bill for 30 years:
Trending News
- $37.50 for a $150,000 house
- $62.50 for a $200,000 house
- $112.50 for a $300,000 house
- $212.50 for a $500,000 house
Broome's tax plan would expand specific roads throughout the parish and update traffic control technology. The full plan can be read here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police break up massive brawl involving parents, students at McKinley High
-
Restaurants near Tiger Stadium preparing for huge rush of customers this weekend
-
New fast track program to help fire fighter shortage in Baton Rouge
-
Blight, lot cleared hours after 2 On Your Side story airs
-
Activists want parents of neglected woman in jail; parents react through lawyer
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...