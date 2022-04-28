Metro Council to vote on road tax next week

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome held her ninth public meeting to promote her road tax plan Thursday night at Broadmoor Methodist Church. The 5-mill property tax hike goes before the Baton Rouge Metro Council next Wednesday where members could approve it for the November ballot.

Broome said she's confident council members will approve her Better Transportation and Roads plan and believes support for it will continue to grow. "You will see as we continue to roll it out that we do have buy-in from homeowners associations and council members," she said.

If voters approve the plan, homeowners in the East Baton Rouge Parish would see the following increases on their annual property tax bill for 30 years:

$37.50 for a $150,000 house

$62.50 for a $200,000 house

$112.50 for a $300,000 house

$212.50 for a $500,000 house

Broome's tax plan would expand specific roads throughout the parish and update traffic control technology. The full plan can be read here.