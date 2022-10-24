Metro Council's investigation into CATS waylaid by stormwater fiasco

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council's investigation into apparent administrative mismanagement at Baton Rouge's bus system has hit a snag as councilmembers are "deeply engaged" in the whirlwind surrounding the city-parish's failed stormwater proposal.

On Monday, a city-parish spokesperson announced that the CATS Board investigative committee — made up of parish councilmembers — had to cancel its Oct. 26 meeting so councilmembers could focus on the stormwater discussion scheduled for that same day.

Earlier this month, the investigative committee demanded the bus system turn over several public records ahead the Oct. 26 meeting after CATS previously refused to give up certain documents. It also called for members of CATS Board to attended the now-canceled meeting.

The committee was formed after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed several issues at CATS, including unpaid bills and a high-ranking administrator who kept his role despite testing positive for meth on a drug test.

The CATS Board ultimately removed CEO Bill Deville in wake of the revelations.

The investigative committee meeting has not yet been scheduled for a new date.