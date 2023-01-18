72°
Latest Weather Blog
Metro Council moves forward with plan to keep twice-a-week garbage pickups with higher fees
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has finalized a plan that will keep garbage pickups rolling twice a week but with a significant price hike.
The Metro Council approved changes to the 2023 budget to accommodate the updated garbage collection contract, which takes effect in March. The new plan will cost residents about $35 a month, whereas the old plan was about $23 a month.
Trending News
The council first approved the amended contract last month after discussions about potentially limiting pickups to just once a week while still ratcheting up fees.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Spanish Town parade paying tribute to Allie Rice as her murder remains...
-
Lawyer was wearing ankle monitor when he allegedly set ex's home on...
-
Teenager shot while walking to school Wednesday; former student arrested in recent...
-
More candidates join growing race for Louisiana governor
-
Teen shot while walking to school Wednesday morning; Baton Rouge police plan...