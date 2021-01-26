Metro Council members split races for state seats

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Baton Rouge Metro Council split a pair of state House seats Saturday night.

Ronnie Edwards won the seat to represent District 29, defeating Edmond Jordan 72 to 28 percent. Ryan Heck fell to Paula Davis in the race for the District 69 seat, losing 55 to 45 percent.

Former Metro Council member "Bones" Addison also lost out a chance to get into the House of Representatives, losing the District 63 seat to fellow Democrat Barbara Carpenter.

Edwards joins fellow Council member C. Denise Marcelle, who took over the District 61 seat which was unexpectedly left vacant with the death of Alfred Williams in August.

