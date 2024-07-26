75°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Gabriel Police officer arrested for domestic violence charges
GONZALES - An officer with the St. Gabriel Police Department was arrested for domestic abuse, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
Officers were dispatched Friday at 2 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. As a result, Ronald Monroe Jr. was arrested.
Monroe was arrested for domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.
Trending News
No other details about his arrest were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deer Run developers, Livingston Parish settle differences over subdivision; judge closes case
-
3 face murder charges in Mississippi for Southern student who disappeared before...
-
Vacant home ruled total loss after being completely engulfed in flames Friday...
-
Teacher unions in EBR cancel planned sickout after superintendent decision
-
Capital region is hosting a variety of back to school supply drives;...