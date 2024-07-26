St. Gabriel Police officer arrested for domestic violence charges

GONZALES - An officer with the St. Gabriel Police Department was arrested for domestic abuse, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Friday at 2 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. As a result, Ronald Monroe Jr. was arrested.

Monroe was arrested for domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.

No other details about his arrest were immediately available.