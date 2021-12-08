Metro Council discusses renaming more than a dozen streets named in honor of Confederacy

BATON ROUGE - In the Hermitage neighborhood in Baton Rouge, many streets honor Confederate generals.

Some neighbors who have lived here for years have mixed emotions, as they're reminded of the history behind the names.

"Some of those guys were pioneers, and some of those guys were slave owners. We don't have any slave owners today, so why not change the names?" neighbor William Porsche said.

"I don't think it's necessary to change the names because they cause controversy. It also causes people to learn their history," another neighbor Josh Sneed said.

The Metro Council will now review a list of at least 13 streets with names tied to the Confederacy. General Lee, General Taylor, and General Adams are among those up for discussion. An advisory committee has studied each name and will discuss the findings.

"We have to find a way to make our city, which the demographics are changing, welcoming for everyone," Councilwoman Erika Green said.

However, the process of renaming the streets is nearly impossible through the city's Unified District Code. Green says the city has to get approval from at least 50% of the residents who live on the streets.

"It seems easy, but if you're doing a large set of streets or the streets are longer, you'll need more community input. But, the process is already in place," Green said.