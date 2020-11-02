Metro Council approves plan for construction of office complex near Audubon Terrace

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday evening, the Metro Council approved a proposed construction project that would put an office complex between I-10's Siegen Lane exit and the Audubon Terrace neighborhood.

Some Audubon Terrace residents are against the project, saying their subdivision only has one entrance and they don’t want to see an increase in the amount of traffic using it.

Now that the concept has been approved by the Council, developers will need to return with a final design plan.

A deadline for the completion and presentation of the final design has yet to be announced.