Mercury and fish advisories issued for 11 waterways, including Lake Maurepas

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a mercury advisory for 11 local waterways, including Lake Maurepas. 

The lake is the most recent addition to the list. The ten others were issued updated warnings. 

The warning comes after the Department of Environmental Quality tested the local fish and shellfish and found they contained unacceptable levels of mercury. 

The advisory for Lake Maurepas, which can be read here, lists the specific fish, makes consumption recommendations, and outlines the boundaries of the affected waterways. 

