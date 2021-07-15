Mercedes-Benz deal with Saints ends, letters taken off Superdome

Image by WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - Crews took down the letters spelling out 'Mercedes-Benz' on the Superdome Thursday as the stadium seeks a new sponsor.

The famed stadium's 10-year deal with the German carmaker came to an end this year after striking up the $5-6 million a year agreement in 2011. Now, this change could mean a pay increase for the Saints.

Even though the dome is owned by the state, the Saints get to keep the money made from sponsorship. Since the deal with Mercedes-Benz, the rate on sponsors for an NFL stadium has increased significantly. For example, the current deal between Allegiant Airlines and the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders is just over $20 million a year.

According to WWLTV, reports show the team could be close to making a deal with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Caesar's is the parent company of the Harrah's Casino in New Orleans and is very prominent throughout the rest of Louisiana.

The Saints have not officially announced who their new sponsor will be, but expect to have one before the start of the upcoming football season.