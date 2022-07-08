Men posing as law enforcement carjacked victim during phony traffic stop; suspect crashed into house while fleeing police

BATON ROUGE - A person was beaten and carjacked after being pulled over by a man masquerading as a police officer, leading to a chase where the alleged attacker crashed into someone's home.

The robbery happened sometime after midnight on Metairie Drive, just off Perkins Road, after the victim was stopped by a black Kia Soul with flashing red and blue lights.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported the phony cop then stepped out the vehicle wearing a police vest and brandished a gun while demanding the victim get into his vehicle. When the victim refused, the man used a radio to call for "back-up" and waited for a second man to arrive.

When that person showed up, they allegedly pistol-whipped and restrained the victim with zip ties. After the victim broke free and ran, the attackers took off with both vehicles.

The Kia was flagged as stolen by a license plate reader around 2 a.m. that same morning, triggering a pursuit with Baton Rouge police. That chase ended with the suspect crashing into a home off Gus Young Avenue, and one person was taken into custody after running away from the crash scene.

That suspect was identified as Alkeyven Ray Ennis. Ennis, 30, was reportedly wearing all-black clothing and black boots, along with a gun holster when he was captured.

When officers checked the stolen Kia, they found police lights, a handheld radio and a black police vest.

No other details on the second suspect were immediately available.