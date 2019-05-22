Memorials in place at EBRSO for slain deputy

BATON ROUGE - Memorials have been set up for an EBRSO deputy who was killed during Sunday's tragic ambush shooting.

The sheriff's office is displaying a unit in front of headquarters and other reminders are placed around the inside lobby.

The memorials are in place to honor Deputy Brad Garafola, who died at the scene of a shooting on Airline Highway on Sunday. He was 45 years old and had served on the EBRSO force for 24 years. His shifted had ended at 8 a.m. and he was working extra duty when shots rang out on what seemed to be an ordinary Sunday morning in Baton Rouge. He was a father of four.

We'll have updates regarding other memorials, vigils and funeral arrangements as soon as they become available.

