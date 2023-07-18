Memorial performance for theater shooting victim, musician at weekend festival

LAFAYETTE - Theater shooting victim Jillian Johnson will be memorialized during a special performance at the city's annual music festival this weekend.

Johnson was a member of the Figs, an all-female alternative country band. The Figs will perform with a similar band, Ginger Lee, on Sunday at the 30th anniversary of Festival International.

Festival International attracts some 300,000 people to the city each April.

Ginger Lee and the Figs will play a set together, celebrating the talents and memory of Johnson, the festival website reported. Johnson was "an artistic force behind both groups," organizers said.

The bands will perform at 12:15 Sunday in one of six stages that feature musical performances Wednesday - Sunday.

Johnson, 33, and Mayci Breaux, 21, were killed when a lone gunman opened fire in a movie theater on July 23. Nine others were hurt. The gunman killed himself.

