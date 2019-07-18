Members of LSU dance squad investigated over hazing allegations

BATON ROUGE - LSU confirms it investigated reports of hazing within one of its cheerleading squads last year.

The incident was first investigated after a member of the Tiger Girls dance team came forward with their account of what happened at team's "Sis Night" in August of last year. The even pairs off new members of the squad with an older member assigned with helping them through their first year.

A hazing report filed in December says one of the news members was blindfolded by the "cheer boys" and driven to several different locations where she was forced to drink alcohol. She said this went on until she eventually threw up and blacked out.

She added that her "sis" stayed with her until she was able to speak clearly again.

It's unclear if any of those involved were disciplined.