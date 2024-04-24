Latest Weather Blog
Melanie Curtin, convicted in Dennis Perkins-related case, will get a new trial, justices say
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that a woman convicted of rape in a case involving disgraced former-Livingston Parish Deputy Dennis Perkins is entitled to a new trial.
Melanie Curtin had successfully argued that prosecutors unfairly stacked the deck against her during her 2021 trial. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled last year that evidence admitted in her trial "unfairly prejudiced" Curtin, including videos showing sex in a dressing room and a photo of Curtin with an unknown man.
The appellate court also said the trial court unfairly left out evidence that could have helped Curtin at her trial.
Curtin was convicted of aggravated rape and video voyeurism and sentenced to life in prison. The justices' decision Tuesday upheld the 1st Circuit's ruling that she is entitled to a new trial. Without comment, the state's highest court rejected the state's request to let the conviction stand.
The attorney general's office, which prosecuted the case, said it had not yet charted a path forward.
“We just received the Supreme Court’s ruling on our writ application. We are going to evaluate it and make a decision as to how we will proceed," said Lester Duhé, a spokesman for the office.
The case against Curtin grew out of the investigation into Perkins and his wife Cynthia, a former school teacher. The pair had been charged with sex crimes involving children, including feeding kids cupcakes contaminated with a bodily fluid.
Trending News
While investigating the Perkinses, deputies discovered a 17-minute video depicting an assault in 2014. The victim testified she was drinking with Curtin and Perkins and woke up the next morning with a hangover but no memory of what had happened.
Curtin's lawyer said his client was drugged at the time and shouldn't have faced charges. There was no evidence to verify the claim.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins pleaded guilty to their crimes. Dennis was sentenced to 100 years in prison, and Cynthia was sentenced to 41 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish declares emergency for Village of Killian over water failure
-
Baton Rouge artist dies suddenly, parents hope work inspires others
-
Howell Community Park to receive $12M for children's 'Inspiration Center'
-
Former Ascension Parish Deputy Assessor arrested, accused of changing tax values for...
-
Castration for man convicted of rape won't be mandatory until one week...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season