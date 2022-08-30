83°
Meeting to discuss transfer of youth detainees to Jetson Youth Correctional Center delayed, again

4 hours 11 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, August 30 2022 Aug 30, 2022 August 30, 2022 5:45 AM August 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - A meeting to hear community input on plans to move youth detainees to the Jetson Youth Correctional Center was rescheduled again after it had already been canceled once due to a lack of communication from the state.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks announced Monday night that the meeting, which was rescheduled once already, had been postponed a second time due to the Office of Juvenile Justice facing a pending federal lawsuit halting the state from temporarily moving the teenagers to Angola.

The meeting was rescheduled to Sept. 19 following the federal trial dates of Sept. 6 and 7.

