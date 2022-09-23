Latest Weather Blog
McKinley High's homecoming game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between teams
BATON ROUGE - A high school's homecoming football game was suspended after a bench-clearing brawl broke out between the two teams Friday night.
During the second quarter of the McKinley versus Northside football game, both teams reportedly started fighting on the McKinley Panthers' field in the middle of a play.
Video shows the struggle between the teams in the center of the football field during the game, with players shoving each other and someone even throwing a helmet in the scuffle.
School officials told WBRZ they're unsure why the fight started, and they're holding off on disciplinary action until they determine who was responsible.
Officials also said they're waiting on LHSAA to make a decision about the ruling of the game following the suspension.
No one was injured in the brawl.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates
-
City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
A week after Allie Rice's murder, reward climbs to $50K for info...
-
Career criminals accused of wreaking havoc while out on bond; judges silent...
Sports Video
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report
-
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul