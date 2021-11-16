McDonalds is selling its Egg McMuffin for 63 cents this Thursday

The Egg McMuffin was initially introduced to McDonald's customers 50 years ago at a cost of 63 cents per sandwich, and this Thursday, in honor of the popular breakfast sandwich's birthday, customers can once again purchase an Egg McMuffin for only 63 cents.

The special will run from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Thursday, and will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app.

In honor of the fast food chain's more creative customers, McDonald's also is sharing some of the most interesting Egg McMuffin 'remixes' that various customers have come up with.

The company is encouraging foodies to jump on the bandwagon and customize their McMuffin as much as they'd like, "From adding a McChicken patty and syrup for a DIY take on chicken and waffles, to swapping the English Muffins for two Hash Browns ... the ways to mix it up are endless," the brand shared.

Some customers, for example, may be interested in making a "Sweet Chicken Sammie," by ordering a McChicken Biscuit and syrup to top their Egg McMuffin. Still others would enjoy substituting the sandwich's muffins with two hash browns.

"The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since," the news release said.

The Egg McMuffin was created in 1971, and compared to a quick, 'on-the-go' version of eggs benedict.

The company's added the sandwich to all of its menus, on a national basis, in 1975 and it's sice become a classic McDonald's item.