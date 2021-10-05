McDaniel getting comfortable as Southern's new starting quarterback

BATON ROUGE - After a good performance against Mississippi Valley State, Bubba McDaniel is Southern's starting quarterback.

The red-shirt junior runs the Jaguars offense differently than the other quarterback, LeDarius Skelton.

While Skelton likes to show off his legs and use his athleticism, McDaniel stands in the pocket and spreads the ball around.

"LaDarius is very athletic and, I mean, he can make plays with the ball in his hands, and like Bubba said himself, he's more of a pocket guy. He wants to kind of read the defensive and make the right decision on where the ball should go," Southern defensive lineman Cam Peterson said.

During the Jags bye last week, Bubba got all the first-team reps and he got the show how he likes to run the offense.

"This week was a good chance to take a look at what he does well, we was running a lot of the things that we did well in camp, but kind of tailor things to what he does well and let him have an opportunity to say, hey I like this play, I like this formation. These are the things that I do well, so it was good for him in that aspect," Southern head coach Jason Rollins said.

Texas Southern will be Bubba's third start of the year. In his first two, he threw for six scores and ran for two more.