Mayor used campaign funds to pay for part of daughter's wedding

ROMULUS Mich. - A mayor has defended himself after being investigated for using campaign funds to pay for some of his daughter's wedding, saying it doubled as a campaign event.

Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff said he used $4,500 from campaign funds to cover the tab for an open bar, according to news outlet WXYZ.

Daniel Whelihan, Burcroff's attorney, defended that the wedding was related to the campaign and said most attendees also worked for Burcroff.

WXYZ said that after Burcroff was investigated he repaid the expenses to his campaign.

This is not the first time Burcroff has been investigated for questionable spending.

A state investigation was launched by the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Reports found Burcroff had used funds to pay family members, club memberships, and to purchase a Jeep Wrangler.

WXYZ said since the launch of the investigation Burcroff has had to return around $20,000 into his campaign fund.