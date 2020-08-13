Mayor: Still unclear if fans will be in Tiger Stadium this season

BATON ROUGE- College football fans are in still in the dark as plans for the upcoming season are changing by the day. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the matter in a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The Southeastern Conference plans to move forward with the season as of Thursday, however this is not the case with some other conferences.

Even with the SEC moving forward and scheduling games, LSU fans are eager to find out if they will be able to watch from inside Tiger Stadium.

Broome says there is still a lot to discuss, but the first step is for the community to navigate the pandemic safely.

"It certainly would be exciting here in the capital city to resume football, but that is all contingent upon our numbers in addressing and mitigating COVID-19," Broome said.

Broome says football isn't the only thing to consider. The economy is also at risk.

"I understand the impact of not only the revenues of LSU football, but the revenues of having people come into our city to visit for conferences or major events."

With both the health of the community and the economy in mind, she says there's still a lot to piece together.

"LSU football is just one piece of the puzzle. There are a lot of other pieces of the puzzle that impact our budget as a city-parish government."

The cliffhanger leaves Tiger fans in limbo.

Mayor Broome says she will be having conversations with Governor John Bel Edwards and leaders at LSU to reach a final decision.