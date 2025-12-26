Mayor Sid Edwards sits down with JP to discuss lessons learned during first year in office

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards has been in office for nearly a year.

WBRZ's John Pastorek sat down with the former Istrouma High School football coach as he reflects on how he thinks his first year in office went.

"When you're in it, it's kind of like a football game, you don't know how you perform," Edwards said. "Here, in city-parish, there's no scoreboard until it's completely over."

Edwards, who says that he feels the city-parish has had a really good year during his freshman year in city hall, said his biggest wins include his office's initiative to combat homelessness and the ongoing fight against crime.

"We're not where we need to be, but those two deals were pretty big," he told JP.

Looking back at the failure of his proposed Thrive EBR tax reallocation initiative at the ballot box, Edwards says he has a renewed perspective on the voters of East Baton Rouge Parish.

"Because for 51% of the people, it was a win because they didn't want it," he said.