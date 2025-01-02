59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sid Edwards takes over as East Baton Rouge Parish's mayor-president at River Center inauguration

48 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Sid Edwards took over as East Baton Rouge Parish's mayor-president Thursday.

Edwards, who beat two-term incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a runoff election in December, was officially sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at the River Center Theater for Performing Arts.

The event, emceed by entrepreneur and CEO of Melara Enterprises Julio Melara, featured a performance by Istrouma High School's marching band. Edwards is the former football coach at Istrouma High School and much of his campaign was built around football metaphors. 

In addition to Edwards, newly sworn in members of the Baton Rouge Metro Council also attended the ceremony and were introduced by Melara. 

Before his inauguration, Edwards chose a local entrepreneur — Charlie Davis — as his Chief Administrative Officer. Edwards said he plans to address key issues like crime and mental health in his first 90 days in office. 

Edwards' ceremony starts at 5 p.m., followed by an after-party in Tiger Stadium.

Watch the inauguration on WBRZ's Facebook and YouTube.

