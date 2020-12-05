49°
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wins 2nd term; get election results here

2 hours 58 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, December 05 2020 Dec 5, 2020 December 05, 2020 8:23 PM December 05, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ TV
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Incumbent Sharon Weston Broome will have a second term as mayor-president of East Baton Rouge.

Broome defeated Republican challenger and former State Rep. Steve Carter.

"Mayor Broome was able to mobilize her base and maintain some of the support she received in the Primary," said Clay Young, political analyst. "It underscores the importance of having a solid 'Get out the vote' offense. She also avoided having any major political missteps in an election year."

See more elections results below.

Watch live news coverage here

View full election results here 

U.S. Representative District 5

Luke Letlow (R) - Winner

Lance Harris (R)


Judge Court of Appeal 1st Cir, 2nd District

Christopher Hester (R) - Winner

Melanie Newkome Jones (D)


Judge 19th JDC ES 1 Div K

Eboni Johnson-Rose (D) - Winner

Quintillis Lawrence (D)

Justice of the Peace 1st Just Court

Tamiko Garrison (D) - Winner

Andrew Falcon (D)


Donaldsonville Council Member District 2

Raymond Aucoin (D) - Winner

Kurt Mitchell (N)


Gonzales Council Member Div C

Harold Stewart (D) - Winner

Terri Lynn Lambert (R)


Baton Rouge Mayor-President

Sharon Weston Broome (D) - Winner

Steve Carter (R)


EBR Council Dist 1

Eric Lewis (D)

Brandon Noel (R) - Winner


EBR Council Dist 4

Tenika James (D)

Aaron Moak (R) - Winner


EBR Council Dist 6

Dawn Collins (D)

Cleve Dunn Jr (D) - Winner


EBR Council Dist 7

Alfred Bell (D)

Lamont Cole (D) - Winner


EBR Council Dist 10

Carolyn Coleman (D) - Winner

Jay Gaudet (D)


EBR Council Dist 12

Tania Nyman (D)

Jen Racca (R) - Winner


Zachary Council District 2

Beetle Fisher (R)

John LeBlanc (R) - Winner

