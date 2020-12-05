Latest Weather Blog
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wins 2nd term; get election results here
BATON ROUGE - Incumbent Sharon Weston Broome will have a second term as mayor-president of East Baton Rouge.
Broome defeated Republican challenger and former State Rep. Steve Carter.
"Mayor Broome was able to mobilize her base and maintain some of the support she received in the Primary," said Clay Young, political analyst. "It underscores the importance of having a solid 'Get out the vote' offense. She also avoided having any major political missteps in an election year."
See more elections results below.
View full election results here
U.S. Representative District 5
Luke Letlow (R) - Winner
Lance Harris (R)
Judge Court of Appeal 1st Cir, 2nd District
Christopher Hester (R) - Winner
Melanie Newkome Jones (D)
Judge 19th JDC ES 1 Div K
Eboni Johnson-Rose (D) - Winner
Quintillis Lawrence (D)
Justice of the Peace 1st Just Court
Tamiko Garrison (D) - Winner
Andrew Falcon (D)
Donaldsonville Council Member District 2
Raymond Aucoin (D) - Winner
Kurt Mitchell (N)
Gonzales Council Member Div C
Harold Stewart (D) - Winner
Terri Lynn Lambert (R)
Baton Rouge Mayor-President
Sharon Weston Broome (D) - Winner
Steve Carter (R)
EBR Council Dist 1
Eric Lewis (D)
Brandon Noel (R) - Winner
EBR Council Dist 4
Tenika James (D)
Aaron Moak (R) - Winner
EBR Council Dist 6
Dawn Collins (D)
Cleve Dunn Jr (D) - Winner
EBR Council Dist 7
Alfred Bell (D)
Lamont Cole (D) - Winner
EBR Council Dist 10
Carolyn Coleman (D) - Winner
Jay Gaudet (D)
EBR Council Dist 12
Tania Nyman (D)
Jen Racca (R) - Winner
Zachary Council District 2
Beetle Fisher (R)
John LeBlanc (R) - Winner
