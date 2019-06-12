Latest Weather Blog
Mayor's office wants improvement plan from Republic Services amid mass complaints
BATON ROUGE – Something has to change. That’s the reaction of homeowners, council members, and now Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome toward the city’s sanitation contractor.
Complaints on late—or no pickups altogether—from Republic Services are getting worse.
"The complaints continue to come in daily," said Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis. "I can't go anywhere in public without getting stopped. This is really serious."
For weeks, many council members have been hearing from angry constituents looking for answers. The mayor’s office has asked Republic Services to come up with an improvement action plan laying out how they'll take care of the demand.
Councilwoman Chauna Banks is looking forward to seeing a plan.
"We need to talk about how many miles are on the trucks, what the maintenance is and making sure we have enough workers," said Banks.
But Collins-Lewis says she'd rather the city go a different route.
"We need to start looking at liquidated damages, a probation period, there has to be something that will make a positive impact in what we're seeing in terms of garbage pickup," she said. "I want to see action beyond a plan."
The plan is reportedly expected Friday. The mayor’s office declined an interview, saying they will hold a press conference once the improvement action plan is complete.
Republic Services couldn't be reached for comment.
