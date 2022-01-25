Latest Weather Blog
Mayor's office teaming up with state, federal partners to stop violence
BATON ROUGE - Coming off a year of record homicides that don't seem to be slowing down, local leaders are turning to alternative methods to try and stop the violence.
Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced new crime-stopping initiatives, including the use of SWAT teams and drones. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome introduced her own on Tuesday.
"We know that public safety is a priority for my administration, for our council members and is a priority for our entire city and parish," she said.
The mayor's office will work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to establish a three-year violence reduction plan involving the Department of Justice.
"They will come in and help our law enforcement community establish a strategic plan for violence reduction," Broome said.
Over an intensive eight-week workshop, the group will identify what needs to change when it comes to public safety.
"We're looking for best practices all over the United States and with federal partners, such as the Department of Justice, on this training that will help us in our constant goal to reduce violence in our community."
