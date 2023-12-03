60°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor Pro Tem hosting breakfast with Santa, toy giveaway Dec. 21
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole is hosting a Christmas breakfast and toy giveaway on Dec. 21.
Cole said this will be the seventh annual Breakfast with Santa Toy Giveaway. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Capitol Elementary School on Gus Young Ave.
Trending News
Anyone with questions should call (225) 389-7804.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least one dead in chaos at Port Hudson gathering
-
Cyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run off Airline Highway Saturday morning
-
Broadmoor Christmas parade rolled through neighborhood Saturday
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold