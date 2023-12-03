60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor Pro Tem hosting breakfast with Santa, toy giveaway Dec. 21

2 hours 8 seconds ago Sunday, December 03 2023 Dec 3, 2023 December 03, 2023 6:16 PM December 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole is hosting a Christmas breakfast and toy giveaway on Dec. 21. 

Cole said this will be the seventh annual Breakfast with Santa Toy Giveaway. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Capitol Elementary School on Gus Young Ave. 

Trending News

Anyone with questions should call (225) 389-7804.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days