Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-President Sid Edwards sits down with JP for Thrive EBR conversation ahead of Saturday election
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards' proposal to reallocate funds from various East Baton Rouge Parish departments into a general fund — Thrive EBR — is in the voters' hands on Saturday.
Voting 'yes' on the three Thrive propositions renews millages for the East Baton Rouge Library, Council on Aging, and Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, moves dedicated funds to pay off debts, and diverts future money to the city-parish general fund.
"What gives me comfort is that it's in the people's hands," the mayor told John Pastorek in a visit to WBRZ on Friday. "It's their money, it's their decision. And I believe people are gonna do what's in their heart, and we'll take the results."
Edwards has previously said that, if Thrive does not pass, there would be hundreds of job cuts in the city-parish government.
