Mayor-President Edwards outlines plan for next year in office during sit-down with JP
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards is approaching his first full year in office.
WBRZ's John Pastorek sat down with the former Istrouma High football coach as he looks to the future, outlining his plans for his next year in city hall.
Edwards said his playbook for the next year includes focusing on his office's major initiatives, including combating blight, homelessness and crime.
"There's other things too," he said. "There's some road projects, some infrastructure deals, lighting up Baton Rouge."
Edwards added that he wants to get more personally involved in the community in 2026.
"That's where the heart of the matter lies," Edwards said. "I wanna be with the people."
